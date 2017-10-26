South Georgia addiction experts: President's war on opioids needed

South Georgia drug addiction experts said the president's declaration of war on the opioid epidemic is needed.

On Thursday, the president called it a 'public health emergency'.

Overdoses of powerful painkillers have claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans in recent years.

Drug addiction experts from Aspire said the epidemic is growing quickly in rural areas.

"So in Southwest Georgia, the numbers are fast growing. Compared to like Atlanta, may have a problem, but comparing the rural is fast growing," said Aspire Clinical Director Hetal Patel.

Aspire and Phoebe Putney Hospital will host an addiction epidemic town hall.

Organizers want to have a community conversation about addiction.

It will be held November 2, at the Flint Riverquarium Imagination Theater at 117 Pine Avenue from 6 to 8 pm.

