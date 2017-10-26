Sports mega complex coming to Lee Co.

Lee Co. officials say it's time for an upgrade. (Source: WALB)

Some big changes are underway for recreational parks in Lee County.

The county has decided to combine the softball complex at Cheshire Park, where they also play football and the youth baseball complex at Park Street into one.

This will help expand their current sports programs while adding new additions to the complex like walking and biking trails.

Lee County officials explained that the 80 to 100 acre complex is needed because the parks are currently spread apart in different locations, and need an upgrade.

"The community is a vibrant community, it's a very close community. With the complexes being at a couple different places our community is kinda spread out and this would be like a community based park where everyone can come together," said Director of Recreation Jeremy Morey.

Lee County officials are asking people to give recommendations for where to build the recreation mega-complex.

