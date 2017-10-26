Americus-Sumter clinches first region title since '04 merge

Americus-Sumter's Thursday night 33-9 victory over Columbus clinched them the Region 1-AAAA title.

It's the school's first region championship since Americus and Sumter County merged in 2004.

The Panthers road win improved them to (6-0) in the region and (7-2) overall.

Not only did they make history, but they also secured a 1-seed in the postseason which would mean home-field advantage in the first two rounds.

Americus-Sumter can run the table in the region with a win over Carver at home November 3rd to close the regular season.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!