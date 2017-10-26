Five women arrested after brawl - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Five women arrested after brawl

By Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
By Dave Miller, Digital Executive Producer
(Source: Dougherty Co. Sheriff) (Source: Dougherty Co. Sheriff)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Two women were taken to the hospital Thursday night after a fight led to both women being stabbed, but the wounds were not life-threatening.

Concerned neighbors reached out to WALB News 10, worried about a heavy police presence in the 500 block of Swift Street around 8:00 p.m.

According to the Albany Police Department, two women were arguing, a fight then broke out, and both had to be treated for stab wounds.

Albany Police say that Lakeya Farmer and Daisha Oliver both received minor stab wounds as a result of this fight.

APD's investigation revealed that Lemesha Anderson was the person with the knife during the fight. She was arrested and charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault.

Lakeya Farmer, Daisha Oliver, Santana Mathis, and Tamika Mathis were charged with affray.

