Albany police investigate double stabbing

Two women were taken to the hospital Thursday night after a fight led to both women being stabbed.

Concerned neighbors reached out to WALB News 10, worried about a heavy police presence in the 500 block of Swift Street around 8 p.m.

According to the Albany Police Department, two women were arguing and both had to be treated for stab wounds.

An APD detective is now at the hospital, investigating the incident.

There has been no word on the severity of the injuries or what led to the argument.

This is a developing story and WALB will update the information as details come in.

