Remembering a hero among us: Charlie Philips

Charlie Philips passed away at the age of 94. (Source: WALB)

WALB would like to remember a previous military hero whose story was one of WALB News 10's Catherine Patterson's favorites to share.

Charlie Philips, a 94-year-old Navy Veteran, passed away on Tuesday.

Charlie served in World War II, but his service didn't end after that.

He spent his days building handicap-accessible ramps for people to get in and out of their homes freely.

When WALB first met him, Charlie said he was blessed with good genes, and that's why he was still able to volunteer and build these ramps at 94.

But we knew it was more than good genes.

He had such a caring and giving heart.

That's what kept him going.

And that's why we want to honor his service on and off the battleground.

Charlie Philips will always be a hero among us.

