Turnout low for early voting in competitive Albany commission race

Currently, there is a highly competitive race going on for a city commission seat in Albany, but so far, only 30 people have cast a ballot in nine days of early voting.

By late Thursday afternoon, only two voters had cast a ballot that day.

There are five people running for the Ward 2 seat, the only race on the ballot.

There are 6,000 registered voters.

The county's election supervisor hopes the turnout will be better on Election Day, November 7th.

"Maybe they are making up their minds, doing their research before they come out. I am hopeful that if they don't come and see us, they will go to their polls on Election Day," said Dougherty County Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson.

Early voting will end on Friday, November 3rd.

Ward 2 voters can cast a ballot downtown at the Elections Office located on the second floor of the Government Center on Pine Avenue.

Voting is available from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

