Reality TV crew expected at Women's Health Fair Saturday in Albany

Women are invited to receive free health screens and share fellowship this Saturday.

Preparations are already underway ahead of Phoebe's annual Women's Health Fair.

Phoebe nurses will be on hand to perform blood pressure, diabetes, and cholesterol checks.

It's a popular event, that always draws hundreds of women.

The fact that we are having a wonderful guest speaker, the fact that the information that the doctors, that the partners, that the fellowship will fill this entire hall is always so exciting," said Darrell Sabbs, Phoebe's Community Benefits Coordinator.

And, this year, a reality TV crew will be filming the keynote speaker!

Evelyn Braxton, the star of WE television's 'Braxton Family Values', will talk about the challenges she has overcome and offer words of inspiration.

Her visit will likely be featured on an episode of her show.

The women's health fair is on the second floor of the Student Center on ASU's West Campus on Saturday, October 28.

It is free and open to the public.

The fair is 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

