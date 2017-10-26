Winning is the 'culture' for Lady Jets basketball

The Lady Jets basketball team is a little over a week away from taking flight for the 2017 season.

South Georgia Tech is back in the Hangar with a full month of practice in the books.

They're fresh off a 30-win season that ended in the NJCAA Division I national tournament.

The Lady Jets have averaged 29 wins per season the past 4 years.

They've also made the sweet 16 three times in five years under Frey.

Expectations for season number 6 are sky high, but that's becoming the norm in Americus.

"It's the culture around here now," said Frey. "They're used to winning 25-30 games a year here so I think anything less than that isn't going to be acceptable. So there's a high standard and that's what we expect to do."

Frey has three starters returning including the heavily recruited sophomore post Houlfat Mahouchiza.

"I'm a sophomore so I have to show the example," said the Nice, France native who holds offers from several Division I schools. "The goals are the same, maybe bigger, they are bigger because we try to do something good, better than last year."

Frey believes this is the deepest team he's had in the Hanger.

He plans to go 10-11 deep in the rotation any given night.

They open in the Lady Jets Tip Off Classic against Southern Union November 4th.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!