One in custody after shooting on 13th Ave. in Albany

The Albany Police Department has one person in custody after a shooting Thursday afternoon.

According to dispatch, a call for shots fired came in just after 4 p.m.

It happened in the 1100 block of 13th Avenue.

Police confirmed that no one was shot during the shooting.

This shooting comes during the 'Take a Stand' rally downtown organized by the Dougherty County coroner.

The rally was to encourage the community to band together to stop the violent crimes that have claimed the lives of 21 people in Dougherty County in 2017.

