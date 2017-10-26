APD identifies suspect wanted for hitting teen in head

The Albany Police Department has one person in custody after a shooting Thursday afternoon. (Source: WALB)

Albany police have identified a suspect they want for leaving the scene after shots were fired on 13th Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Police are searching for Cleveland Kegler, Jr., 35, who is wanted for hitting a 16-year-old girl in the head with a glass jar.

According to dispatch, a call for shots fired in the 1100 block of 13th Avenue came in just after 4 p.m.

Detectives said the teen and her mother went to Martin's house to pick up some items. The teen was taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to the Albany Police Department, Abby Martin, 28, got a handgun, walked down the street, and fired shots at the car the victim and her mother arrived in.

Martin was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Officers found several shell casings on the scene and in the roadway.

Detectives said it is unclear at this time what led to the shooting, or the teen being hit in the head.

This shooting happened during the take a Stand' rally downtown organized by the Dougherty County coroner.

The rally was to encourage the community to band together to stop the violent crimes that have claimed the lives of 21 people in Dougherty County in 2017.

Neighbors are alarmed the shooting took place just a mile away from the rally.

Lori Maxwell has lived in Albany the last 31 years and has never seen this much senseless violence.

"Just walking down the street every day I'm scared and I've never been scared here before in my life so, It's not getting any better, it's getting worse every day," said Maxwell.

Dougherty County Coroner, Michael Fowler spoke out about the violence in Albany, saying in order to change it we need to take a stand.

"If everyone would take a stand against the violence and all this corruption that's going on in Albany it would be a better place," said Fowler. "It's going to take love and it going to take the mindset that we got to change that mindset that people have today."

Police are still investigating and ask that anyone with any information call the Albany Police Department or CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

