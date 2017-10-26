APD charges 1, searches for another after 13th Ave. shooting

The Albany Police Department has one person in custody after a shooting Thursday afternoon. (Source: WALB)

Albany police have arrested a woman and are searching for another suspect who left the scene after shots were fired on 13th Avenue Thursday afternoon.

According to dispatch, a call for shots fired in the 1100 block of 13th Avenue came in just after 4 p.m.

According to the Albany Police Department, Abby Martin, 28, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Police are also searching for a black man who they said left the scene. Detectives are working to get a name and age for the suspect at this time.

APD said that the man is wanted for hitting a 16-year-old girl in the head with a glass jar. The teen has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives said the 16-year-old and her mother went to Martin's house to pick up some items.

At some point, Martin got a handgun, walked down the street and fired shots at the car the victim and her mother arrived in, according to police.

Officers found several shell casings on the scene and in the roadway.

Detectives said it is unclear at this time what led to the shooting or the teen being hit in the head.

This shooting happened during the take a Stand' rally downtown organized by the Dougherty County coroner.

The rally was to encourage the community to band together to stop the violent crimes that have claimed the lives of 21 people in Dougherty County in 2017.

Neighbors are alarmed the shooting took place just a mile away from the rally.

Lori Maxwell has lived in Albany the last 31 years and has never seen this much senseless violence.

"Just walking down the street everyday I'm scared and I've never been scared here before in my life so, It's not getting any better, it's getting worse everyday," said Maxwell.

Dougherty County Coroner, Michael Fowler spoke out about the violence in Albany, saying in order to change it we need to take a stand.

"If everyone would take a stand against the violence and all this corruption that's going on in Albany it would be a better place," said Fowler. "Its going to take love and it going to take the mindset that we got to change that mindset that people have today."

Police are still investigating and ask that anyone with any information call the Albany Police Department or CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

