Breast cancer support group walks for awareness

The Phoebe Breast Cancer Support Group took to the streets Thursday, marching on behalf of breast cancer awareness and survivorship.

It's an annual event to honor survivors while raising awareness on the need for breast cancer screenings and research.

The group marched from the Breast Cancer Support Group building around the hospital's main parking lot.

They were greeted by cheering Phoebe employees at the hospital and the cancer center.

"Breast cancer is not a death sentence. It's a new beginning. And we can live, we can continue to love and we can continue to laugh out loud. Breast cancer may have us, but we don't have breast cancer," said Monique Wilson.

Groups like the one at Phoebe give cancer patients an opportunity to fellowship with others who understand their situation and said it helps them feel like they aren't alone.

