Thomasville ends Breast Cancer Awareness Month with annual fundraiser

Thomasville is wrapping up Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a pretty pink bow.

If you've driven through town recently you might have noticed businesses decked out in the signature color.

The Center for the Arts also has some new decorations this week. Organizers are getting ready for the 6th year of 'The Pink Affair.'

It's an annual fundraiser to support cancer survivors.

This year, proceeds will go towards bras and mastitis for mastectomy patients.

"There are a lot of people that are either underserved or uninsured that can't afford those things after surgery. So, this way we can have a fund that we can draw on to supply those for people who can't otherwise have them. It's really important," said Breast Cancer Navigator Debbie Beeson.

There are 52 cancer survivor models in town for the big event.

They'll be strutting their stuff on stage as the featured entertainment.

Last year organizers said over 400 people came out for the event.

This year they expect an even larger crowd.

