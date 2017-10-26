Americus murder suspect arrested in Warner Robins

The man accused of fatally shooting Tracy Harvey Johnson, 30, in Americus last week has been taken into custody.

According to Americus police, Riyod Reddick, 22, was wanted for murder after Johnson was shot around 11:09 p.m. on October 19.

It happened in the 600 block of McGarrah Street. Johnson was taken to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Reddick was found in Warner Robins by a Joint Fugitive Task Force based out of Macon.

Reddick is being held in the Houston County Jail pending a transfer to the Sumter County Jail.

