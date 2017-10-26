Phoebe Sumter to house Air Evac Lifeteam base

The Air Evac Lifeteam is moving its base from Cordele to on Phoebe Sumter's Medical Center campus. (Source: WALB)

Phoebe Sumter broke ground on a new air medical facility Thursday.

The Air Evac Lifeteam is moving its base from Cordele onto Phoebe Sumter's Medical Center campus.

There will be a hanger, a living quarter for staff, plus the helipad. CEO Brandi Lunneborg said she's excited about the opportunity, and this will allow for quicker response times.

"For most hospitals, time is of the essence and having that resource right on your campus when you have a critical patient who needs to be transferred saves a lot of time," said Lunneborg.

Construction is expected to take about four to six months. They'll have four pilots on staff that work 12-hour shifts, plus four nurses, four paramedics, and a mechanic.

