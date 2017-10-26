Woman arrested in Valdosta for robbery, battery on elderly victim

A woman has been arrested after Valdosta Police say she tried to snatch a purse from an elderly woman and beat her up when the woman refused to let go of her purse.

The Valdosta Police Department says that they were called to the McDonald's in the 2100 block of North Ashley Street on Wednesday.

They say Destiny Frye, 22, tried to snatch a purse from an elderly female who was waiting for her food inside the restaurant.

Police say the woman refused to let go of the purse, so Frye began dragging the victim by the purse strap and started punching the victim.

Employees tried to help the victim by breaking up the fight, but Frye was eventually able to get the purse away from the victim and ran out of the restaurant.

They say the victim received superficial injuries from the assault but did not require medical attention.

Officers say a witness followed Frye on foot until they arrived. Thanks to the witness's help, VPD later found Frye about a block away and arrested her.

She was taken to the Lowndes County Jail where she will face:

Robbery (FELONY)

Battery against a person who is 65 years of age or older (Misdemeanor of a High and Aggravated Nature)

“The Valdosta Police Department is thankful for the assistance provided to the victim by not only restaurant employees but also to the Good Samaritan who followed the offender on foot until police officers arrived. It is our hope that criminals will take notice of ordinary citizens rising up and refusing to allow their neighbors be victimized right in front of them,” said Lieutenant Adam Bembry.

