Woman arrested for beating elderly lady, snatching purse

Wednesday night October 25, Valdosta Police Officers responded a restaurant in the 2100 block of North Ashely Street, when an elderly lady had her purse stolen, and was assaulted by a woman.

VPD said that 22-year-old Destiny Frye was found and taken into custody, after witnesses said she attempted to snatch the purse away from the victim, and then dragged the victim by the purse strap and started punching her.

Restaurant employees pulled her off, and called 911.

The victim received superficial injuries from the assault but did not require medical attention.

"The Valdosta Police Department is thankful for the assistance provided to the victim by not only restaurant employees but also to the Good Samaritan who followed the offender on foot until police officers arrived. It is our hope that criminals will take notice of ordinary citizens rising up and refusing to allow their neighbors be victimized right in front of them," said Lieutenant Adam Bembry.

Frye is charged with Felony Robbery, and Battery against a person who is 65 years of age or older; Misdemeanor of a High and Aggravated Nature.

