AFD warns of safety precautions during colder seasons

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

As temperatures drop, the Albany Fire Department wants to remind you of a few things you should do to prevent fires. 

Every year, the fire department responds to calls about fires involving space heaters, chimneys and ovens. 

Deputy Fire Chief Sebon Burns has some tips you can follow to avoid a visit from the fire department. 

Make sure if you are using a space heater, it is at least three to five feet away from any combustible materials. 

Also, plug it directly into the wall. Don't use an extension cord. 

And most importantly, turn the heater off when you aren't in the room and when you're asleep.

Burns said it's important to get your heaters and chimneys cleaned and inspected before using them for the first time this season. 

"They sit up all summer and dust gets in it," explained Burns. "And what happens when you turn it on, the first thing that burns is the dust that's collected over the months, when you hadn't been using it."

Burns said do not use your oven and stove to heat your house. 

He said now's also a good time to check your smoke detectors and practice your family escape plan. 

