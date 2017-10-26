Downtown Albany security cameras upgraded - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Downtown Albany security cameras upgraded

More than a dozen cameras have been upgraded in downtown Albany.
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Albany Police Department is stepping up security downtown. 

The police department has upgraded all 17 cameras in the downtown area of the city. 

Chief Michael Persley said they were outdated. 

Persley said the upgrades will be able to help the department identify and catch suspects. 

The cameras have been helpful in the past, especially during public events. 

Persley said they were able to find a suspect on the fourth of July, thanks to the cameras downtown. 

He said cameras also can deter people from committing crimes. 

