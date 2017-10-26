Y's 'Week O'Ween' to begin Friday

The YMCA's Sports Park is located on Gillionville Road (Source: WALB)

The haunted house operates from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. (Source: WALB)

The Albany Area YMCA's Sports Park is getting spooky.

YMCA employees have been working for the past month, trying to prepare for this year's Week O'Ween.

The four-day event begins Friday, October 26th at the Y Sports Park located at 4508 Gillionville Road.

Each night, the park will feature a haunted hayride and haunted house.

There will be additional events on Saturday, Oct. 28th. Beginning at 6 p.m., there will be games, a dance party, and a Trunk or Treat event with over 20 candy stations.

"The Y is all about families and communities, so parents can feel safe with their kids," Albany Area YMCA Chief Development Officer Kenneth Douglas said.

The hayride and haunted house operate from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and run through Tuesday, Oct. 31st, excluding Sunday, Oct. 29th.

The hayride and haunted house each cost $3 per child and $5 per adult.

For the first time, the YMCA will offer a special punch card on Saturday where each child can enjoy all of the festivities for $13.

The Sports Park is located at 4508 Gillionville Road in Albany.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!