Y's 'Week O'Ween' to begin Friday

By Zachary Logan, Reporter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Albany Area YMCA's Sports Park is getting spooky.

YMCA employees have been working for the past month, trying to prepare for this year's Week O'Ween.

The four-day event begins Friday, October 26th at the Y Sports Park located at 4508 Gillionville Road.

Each night, the park will feature a haunted hayride and haunted house.

There will be additional events on Saturday, Oct. 28th. Beginning at 6 p.m., there will be games, a dance party, and a Trunk or Treat event with over 20 candy stations.

"The Y is all about families and communities, so parents can feel safe with their kids," Albany Area YMCA Chief Development Officer Kenneth Douglas said.

The hayride and haunted house operate from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and run through Tuesday, Oct. 31st, excluding Sunday, Oct. 29th.

The hayride and haunted house each cost $3 per child and $5 per adult.

For the first time, the YMCA will offer a special punch card on Saturday where each child can enjoy all of the festivities for $13.

The Sports Park is located at 4508 Gillionville Road in Albany.

