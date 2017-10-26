Potential action on Worth Sheriff up to governor

Ten days have elapsed since Georgia Governor Nathan Deal's office received a letter from Tift Circuit District Attorney Paul W. Bowden, which lays out recent events concerning Worth County Sheriff Jeff Hobby, who faces several legal problems stemming from a drug search at Worth Co. High School earlier this year.

In his letter, Bowden outlined the basic information of the indictments of Hobby and two deputies after an intrusive search of 900 students at WCHS, without probable cause.

It also details the October 9 arrest of the sheriff's 17-year-old son, Zackery Lewis Hobby, on drug charges in Poulan, and the teen's GBI interview, which was interrupted by Hobby and his wife, Pam. The GBI also arrested 20-year-old Aaron Ray Short, for Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute in that case.

The letter also informs the governor that Zackery Hobby is being held in the Worth County jail, which is under the direct control of his father, the sheriff, and not a facility under control of a third party.

So now, Governor Deal can convene an advisory panel consisting of Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, and two sitting sheriffs, to give a recommendation to suspend Hobby, or to leave him in office, or do nothing. Hobby's arrest power, and those of deputies Tyler Turner and Deidra Whiddon have already been revoked by the Georgia Peace Officers Training Council.

The governor is under no obligation to convene a panel, however. Deal suspended Dekalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann in June for indecent behavior in city park.

Here is the letter from D. A. Bowden, which includes a copy of the POST letter, and the indictment from a Worth County grand jury-

