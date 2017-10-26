UPDATE: Reward offered after newspaper employee found dead in Bainbridge

Multiple agencies have partnered together to offer a $7,500 reward after a man was found shot to death in Bainbridge on Thursday.

Investigators with Bainbridge Public Safety reached out to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate a death in the city.

Our sister station WTXL reported that Bainbridge Public Safety confirmed that Hubert Moore, 67, was shot multiple times early Thursday morning.

According to a spokesperson for Bainbridge, BPS, Decatur County Citizens Against Crime and The Post Searchlight worked together to offer the reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for Moore's death.

Moore has been an employee at The Post Searchlight newspaper since 1988.

Officers said Moore was preparing to start his daily route when the shooting occurred.

BPS said it happened between 6 and 6:30 a.m. They said Moore was found by his delivery truck behind the Searchlight, near the intersection of North Florida Street and West Jackson Street.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Bainbridge Public Safety at (229) 248-2000.

