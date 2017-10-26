Bainbridge death examined by GBI

Investigators with Bainbridge Public Safety have reached out to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate a death in the city of Bainbridge.

Decatur County's Deputy Coroner is also on scene.

The incident happened early Thursday morning, near the intersection of North Florida Street and West Jackson and Donalson Street.

Bainbridge Public Safety said that more information will be released as it becomes available.

