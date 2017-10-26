Part of Dawson Road is closed today

The city of Albany announced that the right Lane in the 2300 block of Dawson Road will close today for utility work.

Starting at 9:00 AM, the eastbound right lane of road will be closed to traffic so the city's Water Department is replacing a water line connection.

The right lane will remain closed until late afternoon when the work is complete.

Motorists are advised to be alert to changing traffic conditions, expect delays and use an alternate route.

