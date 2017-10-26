Phoebe women's health fair to feature reality TV star

A Hollywood TV crew is making its way to Albany for the weekend. A special guest speaker will attend Phoebe Putney's annual women's health fair this Saturday.

The theme for this year's health fair is resilience.

Organizers said that's something this year's speaker, Evelyn Braxton, knows all about. Braxton stars in the reality show Braxton Family Values which chronicles the lives of her and her daughters.

Organizers said the show's filming crew will also come along to feature Braxton's time in Albany for the show. In addition to this year's star power, organizers said the health fair is a great event for women of all ages.

There will be health screenings and education booths, so women can get a snapshot of their personal health.

"Young girls need to know and understand the importance of health prevention and older women need to understand how important it is to sustain and to manage their conditions and to be resilient," said Darrell Sabbs, Phoebe's Community Benefits Coordinator.

This year's health fair is in a new location in the student center of Albany State's west campus from 8 to 1:30 p.m.

If you plan to attend, you're encouraged to fast the night before for best results on the glucose tests.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!