Dougherty Co. coroner encourages community to 'take a stand'

The Dougherty County coroner is encouraging the community to take a stand.

So far this year, 21 lives have been lost to what coroner Michael Fowler calls "senseless" violence in Albany.

Fowler said violence has become a serious problem in Albany. He hopes his "Take a Stand" campaign on Thursday sends a strong message to the community to speak out against the violence.

Twenty-one hearses will parade through the city from the east side of town to the Government Center.

Fowler said the goal is to provide a visual representation of the impact violence has had on our city.

"I hope its an eye-opener. This is not a fairy tale. This is not New York, this is not in California, it's happening right here in Albany, Georgia. Little Albany, Georgia. This many deaths. So, we want to make them aware of what's going on in the city," he said.

Fowler encourages the community to come out to the program and to view the procession. The hearses will leave from the Roses parking lot on Oglethorpe around 4. They'll travel down Radium Springs, head past Albany State University, then make a right turn on to Slappey Drive before turning on to Pine Avenue.

They'll end up at the government center for a program that will begin at 4:30.

The 200 block of Pine Avenue will be closed to traffic starting at 3. Parking on the south side of that area will also be restricted starting Thursday morning.

