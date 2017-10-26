Pelham community calls for end to violence during shooting victim's vigil

The candlelight vigil was a call to action from the entire community to stop the violence. (Source: WALB)

Dozens of family and friends wiped away tears as they remembered Travion Jones. (Source: WALB)

It was an emotional night for residents in Pelham.

Dozens of family and friends wiped away tears as they remembered Travion Jones, 25.

Jones was killed outside of an Albany nightclub over the weekend.

The candlelight vigil was a call to action from the entire community to stop the violence.

While shedding tears on each other's shoulders, friends witnessed the heartache of the Jones family who was forced to mourn the tragic death of their relative, Travion Jones.

"Just not understanding why it happened," but Lanita Jones, the aunt of Travion, was thankful for 25 years she had with him.

She was the matriarch who stood by every family member as they lit candles for him.

"We had such a special relationship. He's such a comical young man," explained Lanita.

From a close-knit family, Travion was the youngest of four siblings.

"Tragic to all of us," Lanita remarked.

But sadly his life was cut short after he was gunned down early Sunday morning.

Investigators said the shooting happened after a fight began inside the SandTrap 5.0 club between Jones and the suspect, Dominique Davis, 29.

Police said the fight then spilled over into the parking lot.

"We are losing too many black males to gun violence," Folisha Draggs said to the crowd, having lost her brother just 25 years earlier.

"I know their pain way too well. It opened up some wounds," explained Draggs.

She told the family, her first step in healing was forgiving the gunman.

But the big message Wednesday night was, "it's time for us to take a stand. Put the guns down, put your hands down and start fighting with words," Draggs shouted.

And for the family, it's about getting justice.

"I don't want nobody to kill him. I want him to go to court and be sentenced for what he has done," said Lanita.

The family will have a visitation service for Travion Jones at 4 p.m. at Nathaniel Thomas and Son Funeral Home on Friday, followed by his funeral at Blooming Light House Ministries on Saturday at 11 a.m.

The public is invited to attend.

Davis is still on the run and is also from Pelham.

If you know where Dominique Davis is, call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!