Girls Inc. of Albany in search of executive director

Girls Inc. of Albany is searching for an executive director to lead the organization.

The outgoing Executive Director, Wilena McClain, accepted a position at the Girls Inc. in Columbus as Program Manager.

Board President Joseph Dent said McClain came back during a crucial time when the nonprofit was undergoing a reorganization in May 2015.

In a statement, Dent explained, "in less than a month, she was able to revamp the programming allowing the organization to operate on a limited budget."

McClain said the board is much stronger. They once had three board members, now they have 25.

The staff has increased enrollment, and at one point the organization even had a waiting list.

They've also made improvements to the inside and outside of the facility.

"We've made a major transition over the past two in a half years that we are truly stronger, smarter and bolder in terms of our finances, our programming and also for an opportunity for our girls here in the community," explained McClain.

McClain said the organization is looking for someone with experience in fundraising, grant writing, and a passion for serving the youth in Southwest Georgia.

The board formed a committee to undertake a broad search for a new executive director.

McClain will continue in her role during the interim and focus her time on advancing organizational priorities.

