Phoebe boutique for cancer patients gets a new name

Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital's boutique for cancer patients is getting a new name.

New Foundations will soon be changed to the Cancer Center Boutique.

Staff provides one-on-one fittings to patients who need customized wigs, hats, and bras.

They also help patients during all stages of their journey with cancer before or after surgery and even during chemo treatments.

With October being breast cancer awareness month, they have seen an increase in foot traffic at the boutique.

"We love our patients. They come in and sometimes they're real sad and upset and we try to put a smile back on their face and give them something to look forward to," said Kerin Gohman, a certified mastectomy fitter.

Staff recently moved the Cancer Center Boutique from 1011 North Monroe to the inside of Phoebe next door to the Cancer Center.

Appointments are required for fittings, and cancer patients are required to bring a physician's prescription.

