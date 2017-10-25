Albany city leaders to deter crimes with higher court fines

On Tuesday evening, city commissioners voted to increase the fines in municipal court to a maximum of $1,000 -- the highest allowed under state law. (Source: WALB)

Albany city leaders hope to curb crimes by handing out higher fines.

On Tuesday evening, city commissioners voted to increase the fines in municipal court to a maximum of $1,000, the highest allowed under state law.

Commissioners were required to vote on the ordinance change at two meetings before it would go into effect.

City Attorney Nathan Davis said the move would give municipal court judges more authority to impose a higher fine than the present charter.

Right now, it states the judge can fine an offender up to $500.

But there are some offenses like a DUI that carry special fines.

Judges hope the higher fine will deter repeat offenders.

