Over 1,500 people attend Leesburg's Trunk-or-Treat

The city of Leesburg provided a safe and fun alternative to trick-or-treating Wednesday night with its 4th annual Trunk-or-Treat event.

There were dozens of cars with their trunks decorated, games for the kids to play, a 'Transformation Trail' where kids experienced stories with a lesson & meanings.

There was a cake walk, food, inflatable's, music and tons of candy.

This year, event organizers expected more than 1,500 people to come through the event.

Families and volunteers said they love bringing their children to the event for a safe Halloween experience for the whole family.

"It's a community event and it's a safe environment. It gives everyone not just kids but the adults and the animals too, we get into it and just a fun thing to do for the community and invite people out," said volunteer Denise Watson.

Admission was free, but organizers asked people to bring canned goods to donate to the Leesburg Methodist Food Pantry.

