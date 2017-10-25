Valdosta native Telvin Smith inks 4-year extension with Jags

Telvin Smith has given his all to the game of football--and it's officially paid off.

ESPN reported the Valdosta native agreed to a 4-year $50 million extension with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Smith led the Jags in tackles last year, and is the teams current leader in the final year of his rookie contract.

The 2015 5th round pick is a key cog on Jacksonville's defense which ranks first in takeaways and 2nd in points allowed.

