Dawson after-school program celebrates nationwide 'Lights On' event

The city of Leesburg provided a safe and fun alternative to trick-or-treating Wednesday night with its 4th annual Trunk-or-Treat event.More >>
The city of Leesburg provided a safe and fun alternative to trick-or-treating Wednesday night with its 4th annual Trunk-or-Treat event.More >>
Hundreds of students marched in a rally to raise awareness for the benefits of after-school programs on a day there was a nationwide celebration of after-school programs.More >>
Hundreds of students marched in a rally to raise awareness for the benefits of after-school programs on a day there was a nationwide celebration of after-school programs.More >>
More than a dozen Albany and Dougherty County leaders have spent the last several months working on a plan with one main goal, to reduce the number of black male homicides in Albany.More >>
More than a dozen Albany and Dougherty County leaders have spent the last several months working on a plan with one main goal, to reduce the number of black male homicides in Albany.More >>
The Cairo Police Department is investigating a spree of attempted burglaries over the past two weeks that appear to be targeting churches.More >>
The Cairo Police Department is investigating a spree of attempted burglaries over the past two weeks that appear to be targeting churches.More >>
There are some formality changes at the Dougherty County International Studies Elementary Charter School.More >>
There are some formality changes at the Dougherty County International Studies Elementary Charter School.More >>