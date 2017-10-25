WALB ALBANY AREA PLAYER OF THE WEEK (10/25/17): Freeman disrupts Worth Co. offense

Dougherty linebacker Gemarcus Freeman lived in the backfield on Friday night.

His efforts coupled with the Trojans win earned him the Albany-Area high school football player of the week.

Freeman is the second straight Trojan to win the award.

He had 12 total tackles in Friday night's win over worth County 26-13.

He also added 2 sacks and 4 tackles for a loss.

His performance came in a game where Dougherty clinched a playoff berth.

Freeman and the defense had their best outing of the season, and he said the formula was sticking to the gameplan.

"Go in try to execute everything I do, listen to my coaches and play hard," said Freeman. "What made it so special is that me and my teammates go out there and try to do everything my coaches tell us to do."

The Trojans close the regular season at Crisp County on Friday night.

They have a bye-week for the final week of the year and will play on the road to open the playoffs.

