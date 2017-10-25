Cairo police investigate after churches targeted in multiple burglaries

Police reports show that eight different churches have reported incidents since October 15. (Source: WALB)

The Cairo Police Department is investigating a spree of attempted burglaries over the past two weeks that appear to be targeting churches.

Police reports show that eight different churches have reported incidents since October 15.

Four of those incidents happened over the past three days.

Several church leaders reported signs of forced entry, including broken doors and damage to property.

Only one church reported any stolen property of more than $200.

Anyone with any information about these incidents is asked to call the Cairo Police Department.

