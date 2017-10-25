DA to seek death penalty in 3 Albany murder cases

Dougherty DA Greg Edwards announced Wednesday he will be seeking the death penalty in three murder cases in the last year.

The first case involves the murder of Justin King back in December of 2016. King was found dead near railroad tracks with multiple gunshot wounds.

Edwards is seeking the death penalty for Cordarrius Clay and Jamale Moore. Both men are facing murder charges as well as violation of street gang terrorism.

The second case involves the deaths of Keyon Branch and Brenda Forrester in January of this year. Both were found shot in a home on Maryland Drive. Edwards will seek the death penalty for Jesse Clarence Brown.

And lastly, the double homicide on West Highland Avenue in August, where Frances Nelson and Mamie Childs were killed. They were both found dead with multiple chop wounds according to the coroner.

Edwards will seek the death penalty for Arelious Haynes in that case.

