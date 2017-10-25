DCSS school added to charter system

The charter was up for renewal this year. (Source: WALB)

There are some formality changes at the Dougherty County International Studies Elementary Charter School.

The school was established as a charter school back in 1965.

The charter was up for renewal this year.

Instead of re-establishing it as a charter school, the school board voted to make it a part of the already existent charter system.

The school will still operate as it has been, with its advisory board becoming the school governance team.

