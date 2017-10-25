Albany church assists Dougherty school students

Today, members of Union Baptist Church presented the Dougherty County School board with $4,500.

The money was primarily raised through a Back to School Fashion and Gospel Extravaganza the church put together earlier this month. Several businesses made donations as well.

Retired school teachers led the efforts for the fundraiser. They say with the storms this past year, students need these funds.

"They're just in need all the way around, and it's just nice to help. You know we have all this stuff, we just waste and throw away, when we could be helping somebody who is in need," said Mary Richardson of Union Baptist.

The church has been giving money to the school system for the past few years.

