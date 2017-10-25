DCSS to house buses in one new spot

The Dougherty County School system is planning to build a new transportation facility, and the board approved the construction of that facility today.

The school system currently has two separate facilities for buses and maintenance on those buses. They now plan to collaborate the locations and build a newer, larger building.

The school system is working with the city to purchase land next to the current facility on Newton Road.

Once approved, the current building on Newton Road will be knocked down

"One of the biggest problems we have is making the buses crank early in the morning, because of the cold and stuff," said Bob Fowler DCSS Director of Facilities Services. "So having them on two sites, we have to have more people than we really need just to man both sites. So if we get them on one site together, we feel we will be able to control the maintenance a whole lot better."



There will still be some operations out of the additional facilities site off of Turner Field Road, but all the buses would be housed on Newton Road.

