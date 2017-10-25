Bainbridge hospital picks new leader

The search for a new Chief Executive Officer for Bainbridge Memorial Hospital is over.

The hospital board chose James Lambert for the position, to replace Billy Walker who previously held that post.

Lambert served most recently as President of the Arkansas Health Alliance.

Prior to that, he was President and CEO of Conway Regional Health System in Conway, Arkansas.

He previously worked as the COO of the same system.

Lambert will start his role on November 27.

