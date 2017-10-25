Distractions are one of two major factors in Georgia traffic dea - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Distractions are one of two major factors in Georgia traffic deaths

In 2017, traffic deaths have claimed the lives of 1,238 people in Georgia alone.
Figuring out just how to get young people to make better decisions behind the wheel and reverse a deadly trend isn't easy.

But it's a problem both school and state officials are working to combat.

This year, traffic deaths have claimed the lives of 1,238 people in Georgia alone.

And according to the Governor's Office of Highway Safety, 60% of those people weren't wearing seat belts.

Officials are working to educate younger drivers about the importance of staying alert and staying buckled up behind the wheel.

