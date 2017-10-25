Albany Trooper: Distracted driving 'danger' equal to D.U.I.s

More teenagers die in traffic accidents than from any other cause.

In Southwest Georgia, state troopers aggressively look for drivers engaging in distracted driving.

The Commander of Georgia State Patrol's Albany Post thinks distracted driving is as much of a danger to the public as driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

"There is nothing worse than having to go see a mother, father, grandmother, and tell them their child has died And, then to find out it is as elementary as not wearing seat-belts, or as texting and driving into a curb. They just need to pay attention to these things," said Sgt. John VanLandingham.

Vanlandingham said when he sees someone speeding, often they are talking on the phone, or text messaging.

This kind of risk-taking is having deadly consequences in Southwest Georgia, especially with our teen drivers.

