Albany Trooper: Distracted driving 'danger' equal to D.U.I.s

Ten days have elapsed since Georgia Governor Nathan Deal's office received a letter from Tift Circuit District Attorney Paul W. Bowden, which deals with Worth Co. Sheriff Jeff Hobby, and a drug search At Worth Co. High School.More >>
More teenagers die in traffic accidents than from any other reason. In Southwest Georgia, troopers aggressively look for drivers engaging in distracted driving.More >>
The city of Albany announced that the right Lane in the 2300 block of Dawson Road will close today for utility work, starting at 9:00 AM.More >>
A special guest speaker will attend Phoebe Putney's annual women's health fair this Saturday.More >>
The Dougherty County coroner is encouraging the community to take a stand against recent violence in Albany.More >>
