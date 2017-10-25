Theatre Albany director announces retirement

After 32 years as Director of Theatre Albany, Mark Costello recently announced his upcoming retirement from Theatre Albany effective December 30, 2017.

He dedicated the past three decades to continuing the long-held tradition of theatrical entertainment in downtown Albany.

"He viewed his purpose as one to deliver high-quality live theatre to the community, and he managed multiple seasons encouraging attendance and participation from a variety of audience members and actors alike," according to Theatre Albany Board President Kelly Mullins.

"Under his direction, the theatre earned many awards and accolades over the years, including most recently The Lady of Larkspur Lotion, which garnered awards and nominations for both the actors and theatre itself at the state and regional levels of the 2015 National Theatre Festival."

His best take away from the experience was "Meeting and working with theatre colleagues around the state through the Georgia Theatre Conference and the Georgia Council for the Arts; working with a dedicated group of volunteers throughout the years that shared my passion for the theatre - those onstage and as well as those behind the scenes, for without their dedication, Theatre Albany would not exist; and cherishing the friendships that came about because of the theatre," Costello said.

He concludes his directing tenure with Harry Connick Jr.’s, The Happy Elf, running December 8th - 10th & 14th - 17th.

The theatre will hold a reception in December to honor Costello’s long run as director.

The Board of Directors will have guest directors for the remainder of the 2017-2018 season, and will continue to plan for future seasons.

