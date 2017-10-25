Lowndes County Schools honors bus drivers

In honor of Bus Driver Appreciation Day, Lowndes County Schools honored their bus drivers by invited them for a special breakfast and door prizes.

A hot breakfast was served by Lowndes Middle Schools’ Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and provided by twenty Community Partners in Education.

School Bus Driver Appreciation Day is an opportunity to reflect upon the outstanding job performance of school bus drivers who transport students to and from school and school-related events throughout the year.

A school bus driver’s career is about safely delivering the world’s most precious cargo – our students. Making a positive difference in the life of a child is what motivates school bus drivers.

The following bus drivers were recognized for having 20+ years of service with Lowndes County’s Transportation Department:

21 years- Silver Lenox

22 years- Georgia Carter, Ora Pierce, Mary Wiseman

24 years- Kay Hunte, Mary Everett

27 years - Patricia Young, Marie Flemming, Cindy Patterson

31 years- Sonia Rivers, Kay Williams

28 years - Connie Adams

29 years - Sandra Warren

32 years -Diane Battle

35 years - Edna Jordan

36 years - Maxine Gardner

37 years - Janet Warren

39 years - Jimmy Jones

