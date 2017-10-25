Lowndes County Schools honor bus drivers

In honor of Bus Driver Appreciation Day, Lowndes County Schools honored their bus drivers by inviting them to enjoy a special breakfast and door prizes.
A hot breakfast was served by Lowndes Middle Schools’ Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and provided by 20 community partners in education.
School Bus Driver Appreciation Day is an opportunity to reflect upon the outstanding job performance of school bus drivers who transport students to and from school and school-related events throughout the year.
A school bus driver’s career is about safely delivering the world’s most precious cargo – our students. Making a positive difference in the life of a child is what motivates school bus drivers.
The following bus drivers were recognized for having 20+ years of service with Lowndes County’s Transportation Department:
21 years- Silver Lenox
22 years- Georgia Carter, Ora Pierce, Mary Wiseman
24 years- Kay Hunte, Mary Everett
27 years - Patricia Young, Marie Flemming, Cindy Patterson
31 years- Sonia Rivers, Kay Williams
28 years - Connie Adams
29 years - Sandra Warren
32 years -Diane Battle
35 years - Edna Jordan
36 years - Maxine Gardner
37 years - Janet Warren
39 years - Jimmy Jones
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.
Keep up with WALB on the go!
Follow us on social and download our apps!
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.