How to block notifications on your phone when you're driving

As traffic fatalities increase state and school officials are trying to figure out how to educate young people on the importance of staying focused and staying buckled up behind the wheel.More >>
As traffic fatalities increase state and school officials are trying to figure out how to educate young people on the importance of staying focused and staying buckled up behind the wheel.More >>
According to the Department of Motor Vehicles, distracted driving causes around nine deaths a day. And cell phones have continually added to that risk.More >>
According to the Department of Motor Vehicles, distracted driving causes around nine deaths a day. And cell phones have continually added to that risk.More >>
The Albany Area YMCA's Sports Park is getting spooky. YMCA employees have been working for the past month, trying to prepare for this year's Week O'Ween. The four day event begins Friday, October 26th at the Y Sports Park located at 4508 Gillionville Road.More >>
The Albany Area YMCA's Sports Park is getting spooky. YMCA employees have been working for the past month, trying to prepare for this year's Week O'Ween. The four day event begins Friday, October 26th at the Y Sports Park located at 4508 Gillionville Road.More >>
The city of Albany announced that the right lane in the 2300 block of Dawson Road will close Thursday for utility work.More >>
The city of Albany announced that the right lane in the 2300 block of Dawson Road will close Thursday for utility work.More >>
Ten days have elapsed since Georgia Governor Nathan Deal's office received a letter from Tift Circuit District Attorney Paul W. Bowden, which deals with Worth Co. Sheriff Jeff Hobby, and a drug search At Worth Co. High School.More >>
Ten days have elapsed since Georgia Governor Nathan Deal's office received a letter from Tift Circuit District Attorney Paul W. Bowden, which deals with Worth Co. Sheriff Jeff Hobby, and a drug search At Worth Co. High School.More >>