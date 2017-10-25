Authorities search for parole offenders in Sumter Co.

Hill said a number of different agencies helped with the search (Source: WALB)

The streets in Americus are now safer after different law enforcement agencies held a search for several felony probation and parole violators on Wednesday, October 25, 2017.

The Department of Community Supervision headed the search, with the help of the Americus Police Department, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, GBI, the U.S. Marshals, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Georgia State Patrol.

"We were trying to take those individuals into custody," said James Hill, public information officer for the Department of Community Supervision.

Hill says this search was all about intelligence and teamwork.

"Over the past several months, we've been working with local, state, and federal agencies to gain intelligence on the individuals who were wanted," he said.

On Wednesday morning, around five teams scattered throughout the area, knocked on doors, and took individuals into custody.

"Some of them were forgery cases, some of them were theft cases, certainly we had violent offenders that we were looking for as well," said Hill.

The focus was on safety when officers tried to locate those violent suspects.

"When we're out serving warrants, you never know what you're going to run into, that's why we had the ATF here with us and assisted us with the operation."

Those who were caught will now be issued new charges through the court.

Hill had a message for those still on the run.

"We will certainly continue to look for those individuals and continue to call on our local, state, and federal partners for assistance with that."

The search ended Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Department of Community Supervision, more than nine offenders were arrested.

