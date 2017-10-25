Dougherty Co. students grow their own food

The streets in Americus are now safer after different law enforcement agencies held a search for several felony probation and parole violator on Wednesday.More >>
The streets in Americus are now safer after different law enforcement agencies held a search for several felony probation and parole violator on Wednesday.More >>
Several area schools now have their own teaching gardens, provided by the Flint River Soil and Water Conservation District, the Department of Nutrition, and the Dougherty County Schools' Partners of Excellence.More >>
Several area schools now have their own teaching gardens, provided by the Flint River Soil and Water Conservation District, the Department of Nutrition, and the Dougherty County Schools' Partners of Excellence.More >>
Brady Keys, once an Albany fast food franchise owner and broadcaster, died yesterday in Orlando, at 81. Keys was a native of Austin, Texas, played as a defensive back for eight seasons in the NFL.More >>
Brady Keys, once an Albany fast food franchise owner and broadcaster, died yesterday in Orlando, at 81. Keys was a native of Austin, Texas, played as a defensive back for eight seasons in the NFL.More >>
Sylvester Police is asking the public's help to identify people who stole from the Sylvester Walmart in October.More >>
Sylvester Police is asking the public's help to identify people who stole from the Sylvester Walmart in October.More >>
Halloween is quickly approaching and if you still haven't picked out a costume yet, don't worry. Here's a list of some of the most popular costumes for 2017.More >>
Halloween is quickly approaching and if you still haven't picked out a costume yet, don't worry. Here's a list of some of the most popular costumes for 2017.More >>