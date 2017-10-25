Dougherty Co. students grow their own food - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Dougherty Co. students grow their own food

By Zachary Logan, Reporter
Connect
Students will grow their own produce (Source: WALB) Students will grow their own produce (Source: WALB)
Various schools now have the teaching gardens (Source: WALB) Various schools now have the teaching gardens (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Dougherty County students are trying their hands at growing their own food, and several area schools now have their own teaching gardens.

The teaching gardens were provided by the Flint River Soil and Water Conservation District, the Department of Nutrition, and the Dougherty County School's Partners of Excellence.

In the coming weeks, students will learn about agriculture through planting their own produce, like collards, and romaine lettuce.

Once the produce is ready to be picked, it will be used by the schools' cafeterias.

"It's to incorporate what they're learning in class, like math and science, and also give them an opportunity to see how things grow, from the bottom up," Urban Agriculture Director Fredando Jackson said.

Participating schools include Alice Coachman, Morningside, International Studies, and Turner Elementary.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Authorities search for parole offenders in Sumter Co.

    Authorities search for parole offenders in Sumter Co.

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 1:18 PM EDT2017-10-25 17:18:10 GMT
    More than nine offenders were arrested Wednesday (Source: WALB)More than nine offenders were arrested Wednesday (Source: WALB)

    The streets in Americus are now safer after different law enforcement agencies held a search for several felony probation and parole violator on Wednesday.

    More >>

    The streets in Americus are now safer after different law enforcement agencies held a search for several felony probation and parole violator on Wednesday.

    More >>

  • Dougherty Co. students grow their own food

    Dougherty Co. students grow their own food

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 12:00 PM EDT2017-10-25 16:00:36 GMT
    Students will grow their own produce (Source: WALB)Students will grow their own produce (Source: WALB)

    Several area schools now have their own teaching gardens, provided by the Flint River Soil and Water Conservation District, the Department of Nutrition, and the Dougherty County Schools' Partners of Excellence.

    More >>

    Several area schools now have their own teaching gardens, provided by the Flint River Soil and Water Conservation District, the Department of Nutrition, and the Dougherty County Schools' Partners of Excellence.

    More >>

  • Former Albany entrepreneur dies in Florida

    Former Albany entrepreneur dies in Florida

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 11:10 AM EDT2017-10-25 15:10:15 GMT

    Brady Keys, once an Albany fast food franchise owner and broadcaster, died yesterday in Orlando, at 81. Keys was a native of Austin, Texas, played as a defensive back for eight seasons in the NFL.

    More >>

    Brady Keys, once an Albany fast food franchise owner and broadcaster, died yesterday in Orlando, at 81. Keys was a native of Austin, Texas, played as a defensive back for eight seasons in the NFL.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly