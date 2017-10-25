Dougherty Co. students grow their own food

Various schools now have the teaching gardens (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County students are trying their hands at growing their own food, and several area schools now have their own teaching gardens.

The teaching gardens were provided by the Flint River Soil and Water Conservation District, the Department of Nutrition, and the Dougherty County School's Partners of Excellence.

In the coming weeks, students will learn about agriculture through planting their own produce, like collards, and romaine lettuce.

Once the produce is ready to be picked, it will be used by the schools' cafeterias.

"It's to incorporate what they're learning in class, like math and science, and also give them an opportunity to see how things grow, from the bottom up," Urban Agriculture Director Fredando Jackson said.

Participating schools include Alice Coachman, Morningside, International Studies, and Turner Elementary.

