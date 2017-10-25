Terrell Academy first to advance in GISA football playoffs

The Terrell Academy football team is the first to pick up a win in the GISA state playoffs.
Injuries forced First Presbyterian Christian Academy to forfeit the opening round game which was scheduled to be played in Dawson Friday.
That makes it back to back trips to the 2nd round for the Eagles.
Terrell Academy will travel to Briarwood November 3rd to face the same team that knocked them out of the quarterfinals last year 41-21.
